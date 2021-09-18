Michigan’s Opponent Today Had Telling Admission On Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have claimed eight straight victories over their arch-rival Michigan program. But this year, it’s looking like Wolverines may have what it takes to finally end that streak.

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock certainly thinks so.

After today’s 63-10 beatdown in the Big House, the former Minnesota/Wisconsin assistant lauded Michigan’s 2021 squad.

“I think they built their team to beat Ohio State,” Hammock said after the game, per Andrew Kahn with MLive.com. “I spent seven years in the Big Ten and have a pretty good gauge of the level of competition and talent in that conference. And when I looked at the tape this is a very good football team. They beat us soundly in all three phases. That was just a better football team. That is a better football team than us, and that’s the bottom line.”

Coming off a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020, Jim Harbaugh’s squad is off to a red-hot start in 2021 — claiming blowout victories over Western Michigan, Washington and now Northern Illinois. In today game, the Wolverines scored 35 points before halftime of what would end up as a 63-10 final score.

Ohio State on the other hand is off to a rough start to its 2021 season. After a relatively narrow victory over Minnesota in Week 1 and an upset loss to Oregon in Week 2, the Buckeyes struggled early in a matchup against an 0-2 Tulsa team earlier this afternoon.

One of Ohio State’s biggest issues so far this year is the inability to stop the run — something that the Michigan offense has excelled at this year.

Through today’s game, the Wolverines collected a show-stopping 373 yards and eight touchdowns (scored by four different rushers) on the ground.

After not playing the rivalry game last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio State will travel to the Big House for the final game of the regular season on Nov. 27.

Michigan leads the all-time series 58-51-6.