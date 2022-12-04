Michigan's Quarterback Has 1 Preferred Playoff Opponent
The College Football Playoff matchups have yet to be set.
However, Michigan's quarterback knows who he wants to face in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made it clear that he wants to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. He is desperate to face the Buckeyes again.
“Please — please, bring it on. It would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again,” McCarthy said.
Hopefully, it will happen.
The College Football Playoff field is set to be unveiled at noon E.T. on ESPN.