Michigan's Quarterback Has 1 Preferred Playoff Opponent

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on during the Big 10 Championship college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff matchups have yet to be set.

However, Michigan's quarterback knows who he wants to face in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made it clear that he wants to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. He is desperate to face the Buckeyes again.

“Please — please, bring it on. It would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again,” McCarthy said.

Hopefully, it will happen.

The College Football Playoff field is set to be unveiled at noon E.T. on ESPN.