Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday

Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois.

Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:

Fans weren't happy with the students not being there.

While this may look bad, it could have to do with Thanksgiving break. A lot of students likely decided to go home since they have that entire next week off for Thanksgiving.

They could've wanted to beat the traffic that was going to form.

Still, they missed one heck of an ending. The Wolverines were able to come back in the fourth quarter and win by two, 19-17.

They're now 11-0 and are one win away from both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. To get there though, they'll have to go through the Ohio State Buckeyes next Saturday in Columbus.

Kickoff for that contest will be at Noon ET.