Mickey Joseph Announces Unfortunate Decision On Casey Thompson

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will not return for the second half of today's matchup against Illinois.

The starting signal caller suffered an injury during the first half and was forced into the locker room. Head coach Mickey Joseph announced Chubba Purdy as the Cornhuskers second-half starter.

Backup Logan Smothers initially stepped in for Thompson after the injury.

Thompson took a huge hit that caused his throw to float for an easy interception. He appeared to suffer an injury to his right throwing hand.

Thompson has two passing touchdowns in each of the Cornhuskers' last three games — but he also has five interceptions during that period. Before his injury this afternoon, he had 172 yards, one touchdown and two more interceptions.

Nebraska currently trails the No. 17 Illini 20-9 midway through the third quarter. Purdy already has an interception in his second-half start.