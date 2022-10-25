Mickey Joseph Confirms Nebraska Season-Ending Injury Loss

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have lost a key linebacker for the remainder of the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed a season-ending knee injury for star LB Nick Henrich. The sophomore had eight total tackles and one tackle for loss before suffering the injury in a narrow loss to the Purdue Boilermakers this past weekend.

Through seven games this season, Henrich logged 37 total tackles and three tackles for loss. As the fifth leading tackler on the team at the time of his injury, this loss will be a significant blow for the Nebraska defense.

The Cornhuskers are 3-4 on the season and 2-2 since former head coach Scott Frost was fired. Joseph and his Big Ten squad will face off against the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini in Lincoln this coming weekend.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.