Mickey Joseph Explains Why He Fired Defensive Coordinator

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Following the firing of Scott Frost last week, Mickey Joseph stepped up as Nebraska's interim head coach.

During Joseph's introductory press conference, athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed that the interim leader has the power to make coaching staff changes during his time at the helm.

After a blowout loss to No. 6 Oklahoma this past weekend, Joseph made his first big coaching move as interim head coach — firing defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.

Joseph explained his decision on Tuesday.

"Chins is a good man and a good coach. But the numbers didn’t add up. I didn’t see us getting better," Joseph said, per team insider Sam McKewon.

This move is completely understandable. The Cornhuskers have given up more than 40 points in each of their last two games, including the 45-42 upset loss to Georgia Southern that ended the Scott Frost coaching era.

Joseph promoted former special teams coordinator Bill Busch to the vacant defensive coordinator position.

After this weekend's bye, Nebraska will look to get its 1-3 season back on track with a matchup against Indiana on October 1.