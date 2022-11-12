Mickey Joseph Offers Update On Mark Whipple After Unfortunate Sideline Collision

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple took a scary hit on the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game against the Michigan Wolverines.

Whipple had his legs wiped out by Michigan kick returner A.J. Henning. The 65-year-old assistant finished the first half on the bench, but was then carted off the field in some clear pain.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced that Whipple will not return to the sideline in the second half. The OC is still getting X-rays done in the locker room.

The Cornhuskers will call offensive plays as a staff in the second half, with Joseph getting the final call.

Nebraska trails Michigan 24-3 at the half. Quarterback Chubba Purdy was also injured during the first half, leaving Logan Smothers get the start in the second.