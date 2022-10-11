Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: General view of a football before the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7.

The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.

It’s still a strong room. Isaiah has that right. He wasn’t happy. He wanted to be the No. 1 guy and we couldn’t do that for him," Joseph explained. "But Isaiah’s a good kid. He’s done everything we’ve asked them to do."

"But that’s the reason they have the portal," the Nebraska coach continued. "I mean, coaches leave all the time. So when a kid leaves, you can’t sit back and be angry at him. You’ve got to say, ‘Hey, if I can help you in any way, let me know.’ Because that’s being real. That’s being real. Not yelling and screaming at them and saying I want you to stay here. No, if they want to leave, then they have that right to leave."

Joseph will reportedly move cornerback Tommi Hill to the offensive side where he'll get some work at receiver, the position the former four-star prospect played in high school.