Miguel Cabrera Unsure If He'll Return: MLB World Reacts

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 19: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers prepares to bat against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Comerica Park on April 19, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Baseball might be using a legend after this season comes to an end.

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera spoke to the media on Thursday and said that he hasn't been feeling himself lately. Because of that, he's unsure if he's going to return for his a 21st season next year.

“I don’t feel well right now. I’m trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play, but I don’t feel really good right now," Cabrera said.

Cabrera has really struggled this season. He hasn't recorded a hit since Jul. 27 and is also only batting .271 for the season. He currently has four home runs and 36 RBIs off 321 at-bats.

Baseball fans are a bit sad after reading this quote from Cabrera.

Whenever Cabrera does retire, he'll go down as one of the best players of this generation.

He currently has 506 home runs, 3,074 hits, and 1,840 RBIs off a career .309 batting average.