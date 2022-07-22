Mikaela Shiffrin Reacts To Attending The ESPYs

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Two-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin was one of many stars who attended the 2022 ESPYs on Wednesday night in Hollywood, California.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup alpine skier, posted a lengthy message on Twitter this Friday regarding her experience at the ESPYs.

As you'd expect, Shiffrin was honored to be at the annual awards show.

"It’s always so inspiring to take part in the @ESPYS, and even more so this year with the celebration highlighting 50 years since #TitleIX," Shiffrin wrote. "Being surrounded by so many remarkable sports figures left me a little speechless and starstruck. Also a very fun time to change out the usual attire of race suit/workout gear and get dressed up."

In a follow-up tweet, Shiffrin addressed the biggest issues in the sports world.

"A lot has happened this year. I can imagine it’s not easy to weave all the intricacies of social justice issues, the progress we’ve made thus far towards a more equal playing ground, the distance we have yet to cover, the war in Ukraine, the fight to get BG home, and more into an event that is fundamentally meant to be an uplifting and inspiring sports awards show," she added.

