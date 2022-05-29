Mike Breen To Miss Game 7: NBA World Reacts

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals won't be voiced by the great Mike Breen on Sunday night, according to reports.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "Mike Breen will not call tonight's Game 7 due to testing positive for COVID, an ESPN spokesman told The Post. Breen feels fine and the hope is for him to be available for Game 1 of the Finals. Mark Jones will replace Breen on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics tonight."

The NBA world reacted to the unfortunate news ahead of tip-off.

"The world we live in but this sucks," tweeted Zach Gelb. "Very few PBP people do you tune in for or when you tune in you just know it’s a big game by hearing their voice. Big Game Breen is obviously one of them."

"Dang we are getting robbed of an all time 'BANG' for a JT dagger three at the end tonight," commented a Boston sports account.

"Mark Jones is good too so that’s not too bad," one fan said. "Too bad it’s gonna be a blow out anyways."

"Ughhh that stinks," replied Pam Chvotkin.

"OH MY!!!" tweeted Matt Price.

"No 'Bang' calls in a Game 7 is going to be strange," another remarked.

Hopefully Breen is able to stay feeling fine and return for the NBA Finals. His calls will definitely be missed in this one.