Mike Brey's Comment On State Of College Sports Goes Viral

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 16: Head coach Mike Brey of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish claps during the first half against the Princeton Tigers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey is growing exhausted of the tired tropes that NIL is spelling the end of college sports.

Speaking very matter-of-factly via ESPN's David Hale, Brey let his feelings on NIL be known:

We've got to stop complaining. This is the world we're in, and last time I checked, we make pretty good money. So everybody should shut up and adjust.

Brey's comments received viral reaction, Tuesday.

"Preach," said Randy Heitz.

"It’s kinda sad that this is a unique opinion," replied another user.

"Lot of bad [takes] from coaches these days," tweeted Christian Dashiell. "[Brey] coming in strong with a good one."

"Mike Brey is one of my favorite coaches, in part because of stuff like this," said a South Carolina radio host.

"Mike Brey for president."

"Build Mike Brey's statue now," commented ESPN's Mike Golic Jr.

"This is essentially my stance on the growing NIL mess," replied another. "But it’s also easy for a coach with ND’s NIL structure to take this stance."

"Few coaches at the collegiate level are as comfortable in their own skin — both in how they coach and how they handle the media — as Brey," tweeted CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. "Good on him for saying this. While there are significant issues that need addressing, hearing this from a high-profile coach is refreshing."

According to Hale, Mike Brey also said he’s "very doubtful" the NCAA can police NIL in any meaningful way, and believes the responsibility will ultimately fall on individual conferences.