Mike Brey's NIL Comment Goes Viral: Fans React

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - MARCH 3: Head coach Mike Brey of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish calls a play in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on March 3, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Notre Dame head basketball coach Mike Brey gave a refreshing take on name, image and likeness rules.

"We've got to stop complaining," he said, via college sports insider David Hale. "This is the world we're in, and last time I checked, we make pretty good money. So everybody should shut up and adjust."

Brey reportedly went on to say he doubts the NCAA can police NIL in any meaningful way. According to Hale's tweet, Brey thinks the responsibility will ultimately fall to the individual conferences, with each deciding their own NIL regulations.

Of course, his comments sparked quite the conversation on social media.

"It’s kinda sad that this is a unique opinion," one fan said.

"Lot of bad these from coaches these days. Bret coming in strong with a good one," another fan said.

"build Mike Brey's statue now," said former Notre Dame football player and sports media superstar Mike Golic Jr.

"Few coaches at the collegiate level are as comfortable in their own skin — both in how they coach and how they handle the media — as Brey. Good on him for saying this. While there are significant issues that need addressing, hearing this from a high-profile coach is refreshing," said college sports reporter Matt Norlander.

Brey is getting plenty of love from the sports world this afternoon.