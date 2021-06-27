Mike Ditka Reacts To The Chicago Bears Speculation

Former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka has weighed in on the speculation about a move to a new stadium.

The Bears are rumored to have interest in a move to a new stadium – and a different part of Chicago. According to multiple reports, the NFC North franchise is considering a move to Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is roughly 45 minutes from downtown Chicago.

According to a recent poll, most Bears fans are on-board with the idea:

Cor Strategies, which is a political solutions company located just northwest of Arlington Heights in Inverness, recently commissioned an internal poll to check the pulse of people around the Chicagoland area on the possibility of the Bears moving to Arlington Heights. As you can see, the results in that infographic show that 66% of Chicagoland residents favor the move, while only 23% are against it.

Ditka recently shared his thoughts.

“The Chicago Bears belong in the city of Chicago. That’s it,” Ditka said, via the Daily Herald. “Call me an old-timer, call me a traditionalist, whatever. They’re a Chicago institution, and that should be the end of it.”

There are surely a lot of people who feel similarly to Ditka. Of course, whatever decision is made will not be made by them.