Mike Evans Asked If He Thinks Rob Gronkowski Will Come Back From Retirement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Despite announcing his retirement a few weeks back, Rob Gronkowski could still come back if he were so inclined. But what does his former teammate Mike Evans think about the idea?

In a recent interview, Evans admitted that he's going to miss playing with Rob Gronkowski after two fun years together. He said he hopes that Gronk comes back so that he can work his magic with Tom Brady again.

"I hope he comes back! With Tom and Gronk you never know. I wouldn't be mad if he came back, but I feel like he's done..." Evans said.

Evans went on to explain that he understands why Gronk would want to go out the way he did. He acknowledged that the physical toll on his body would be tough.

"He plays the tight end position and he plays it with max effort... He takes a pretty big beating, I've seen his body after some of them games and I understand why."

In two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, didn't quite reclaim the dominance that he showed in his early years with the New England Patriots.

But he was still an above-average tight end for them, making 100 receptions for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in 28 games.

Gronkowski made a big impact in the 2020 playoffs, making eight receptions for 110 yards plus two touchdowns in Super Bowl LV.

Someone else will have to fill the void now.