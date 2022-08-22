Mike Evans Back At Practice Today: NFL World Reacts
It's a good day to be a Bucs fan.
On Monday, not only did Tom Brady return to practice, but four-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans suited up as well.
Evans had been battling a hamstring injury for most of the month after tweaking it at practice.
The NFL world reacted to the welcome sight on social media.
"Tom Brady and Mike Evans are both back at practice," one fan said.
"Keanu Neal and [Mike Evans] are back at practice," tweeted Bucs reporter JC Allen. "While Chris a Godwin is in a black no-contact jersey possibly implying he’ll be getting more work in 7-on-7’s and 11-on- 11’s."
"WR Mike Evans is back to practice. RB Giovani Bernard, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Zyon McCallum are out today," reported Rick Stroud.
Evans is expected to be ramped up slowly over the course of the next week.