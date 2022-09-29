Mike Evans Breaks Silence Following His Return From Suspension

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans has made his first public comments since receiving a one-game suspension from the NFL.

Evans was suspended for his hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during Week 2's on-field brawl.

“I’ve got to be smart [for] my team,” Evans said, via a team release. “This is my second time being suspended for an incident like this — I can’t let it happen again. I’ve got to be better for my team."

In Evans' absence, the Buccaneers dropped their first game of the year in a Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I felt like I could have helped us win last week," he added. "It was hard to watch that, but I just tried to be as positive as possible. I got to spend time with my family, got to rest and heal all the way up. I’m feeling fresh, that’s a positive.”

Through the first two games of the season, Evans reeled in eight catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. The star wide receiver will look to get his team get back on track with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.