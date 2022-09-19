Mike Evans Could Be Suspended: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

There's a chance that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without one of their top offensive weapons for at least a game.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL is going to be reviewing the actions of Mike Evans for a possible suspension.

Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into it again on Sunday afternoon after Lattimore started jawing with quarterback Tom Brady. Evans didn't like it and ended up shoving Lattimore before a brawl broke out.

This isn't the first time that these two have had run-ins with each other.

Back in 2017, Evans received a one-game suspension when he drilled Lattimore on his sideline. He then shoved Lattimore in the back during a game in 2020 but wasn't disciplined.

The NFL community thinks that the league should hand down some discipline to Evans.

If Evans does have to sit out at least one game, it'll be the one against the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.