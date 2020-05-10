Mike Evans Reacts To Bucs Landing Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Mike Evans has been one of the best receivers in the NFL since he was drafted seventh overall in 2014.

But Evans has yet to play in the playoffs in his six NFL seasons do in no small part to a weak supporting cast. That could all change in 2020 with the addition of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Now that he has a six-time Super Bowl champion throwing him the ball and a three-time champion at tight end, Evans is excited. In a recent interview, the three-time Pro Bowler spoke glowingly about his new quarterback.

Evans praised Tom Brady for his greatness as well as the energy he’s brought to the entire franchise with his presence. He also believes that Gronkowski will be a boost to their tight ends group.

Via Saturday Down South:

“The opportunity to get Tom Brady. Like, that’s Tom Brady, bro,” Evans said. “Like that’s the greatest of all-time. He’s a franchise changer. Like he’s about to change the franchise. Ticket sales are going through the roof. Like prime time games. And he understands the game of football to nobody else understands that level besides the greats and it’s going to be great to work with him, you understand what I’m saying. The young receiving corps we got, the tight ends we’ve got, we’ve got Gronk coming in…it’s going to be great for the city. And it’s going to be just great overall. Hopefully, we have a great season, everybody stays healthy and it pans out the way we want.”

Evans has 462 catches for 7,260 yards and 48 touchdowns over the past six years. Most of those numbers came with Jameis Winston under center.

But while Evans was disappointed to see Jameis go, he’s looking forward to the future.

What kind of season will Mike Evans have with Brady and Gronkowski in 2020?