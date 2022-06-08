Mike Evans Reacts To Tom Brady's Retirement Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speask with Tom Brady #12 during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Star wide receiver Mike Evans is clearly thrilled to be reeling in catches from one of the all-time greats yet again in 2022.

When Tom Brady announced his retirement from football after the 2021 season, Evans thought it was final. But when the seven-time Super Bowl champ announced he was returning to Tampa Bay for another season, it gave the Buccaneers wideout an extra boost.

“I had no reason to believe that he would come back. He’s done everything, made a lot of money, best career ever. And he still wants to play. He just loves this game, he loves his teammates and he wants to win," Evans said during a press conference on Wednesday, per NBC Sports. "He said there’s a sour taste in his mouth. There’s one in mine as well. Happy we got him back for at least one more year."

Evans said he and his teammates are inspired by Brady's love for the game.

“A guy that doesn’t have to do it, he just loves it so much, he just wants to win, and he demands that, it’s added motivation,” he added.

With Brady at the helm in 2021, Evans notched his eighth-straight 1,000-yard season and fourth Pro-Bowl selection.

This dynamic QB-WR combo will no doubt continue their success into 2022.