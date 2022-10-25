Mike Evans Reveals What He Was Talking To Referee About

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Bucs receiver Mike Evans gave his side of the story after the fallout from this weekend, where many suspected he was signing an autograph for a referee at the conclusion of Sunday's game.

On Tuesday, the NFL released the findings of its investigation into the matter. Revealing that the official just wanted Evans to jot down his number for golf lessons from a fellow Texas A&M alum.

Something that Evans seconded today.

Per Buccaneers writer Scott Smith, "Mike Evans confirms that he was NOT signing an autograph for a ref on Sunday. Says the conversation was about golf."

The explanation has been a bit controversial to say the least.

This morning, the league said that it, "reminded [the officials involved] of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday."

Nevertheless, all parties involved appear to be on the same page when it comes to what went down.