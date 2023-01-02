Mike Evans Uses 1 Word To Describe Tom Brady's Performance Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speask with Tom Brady #12 during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to rally from a two-score deficit to beat the Carolina Panthers and win the NFC South thanks to some second half heroics from Tom Brady.

For Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, there's really only one word he needs to describe his quarterback: "Unbelievable."

"Tom was just dropping dimes. Those were some really, really good balls. This was one of the best games I’ve seen Tom play since he’s been here. They were like falling right in my… in the bread basket every time. He had an unbelievable game," Evans said.

Evans had one of the best games of his career, bringing in 10 receptions for a whopping 207 yards and all three of Brady's touchdowns in the 30-24 win that included an 11-point fourth quarter comeback.

The end result is a third-straight trip to the playoffs and a second-straight division title for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the first-time in history that they've won the division in back-to-back seasons.

The Buccaneers still have a few holes that need to be plugged before they can be considered a contender up there with the Eagles, 49ers and Vikings. They're already going to have to face either the Cowboys or the Eagles in the Wildcard Round.

But the Bucs have won it all as underdogs before. If they can get hot at the right time, there's nothing they can't accomplish.

Was this Tom Brady's best game for the Buccaneers?