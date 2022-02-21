Mike Florio Has ‘Feeling’ Who Tom Brady Will Play For

Tom Brady is retired. So why do people keep talking about where he’ll be playing football next season? Well, that’d be because there’s a strong belief within NFL circles that Brady’s playing days are far from over.

NFL insider Mike Florio has a “feeling” Brady will play for the San Francisco 49ers next season.

Brady doesn’t have anything left to prove in his NFL career, but he’s never gotten the opportunity to play for his hometown favorite (the Niners). And he’d have a strong chance of winning another Super Bowl if he suited up in the red and gold next season.

Will Brady be playing in the Bay Area next season? Florio seems to think so.

“So let me say it here. I think Tom Brady will play for the 49ers in 2022,” Florio writes, via Pro Football Talk.