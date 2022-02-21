The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike Florio Has ‘Feeling’ Who Tom Brady Will Play For

Tom Brady in the warmups before the Falcons game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is retired. So why do people keep talking about where he’ll be playing football next season? Well, that’d be because there’s a strong belief within NFL circles that Brady’s playing days are far from over.

NFL insider Mike Florio has a “feeling” Brady will play for the San Francisco 49ers next season.

Brady doesn’t have anything left to prove in his NFL career, but he’s never gotten the opportunity to play for his hometown favorite (the Niners). And he’d have a strong chance of winning another Super Bowl if he suited up in the red and gold next season.

Will Brady be playing in the Bay Area next season? Florio seems to think so.

“So let me say it here. I think Tom Brady will play for the 49ers in 2022,” Florio writes, via Pro Football Talk.

“I don’t know that he will. I’m not predicting that he will. But I have a feeling that he will. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. If he does, many will be surprised. I won’t be.”

It’s no secret Tom Brady wanted to sign with the 49ers when he became a free agent after leaving New England back in 2020. The Niners somehow said no and stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s entirely plausible Brady still wants that opportunity and the Niners would probably say yes this time around.

What about Brady retiring, though? Isn’t he done playing football? Well, more reports are trickling in about how his relationship with Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers spiraled in the last few months of the 2021-22 season. It’s plausible he “retired” simply to get away from Tampa Bay.

So here we are. Brady’s retired, but it certainly doesn’t feel like it.

Will the NFL legend un-retire and play for the 49ers next season?

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.