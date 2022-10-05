Mike Francesa Wasn't Happy With 1 Aspect Of Aaron Judge's Home Run Record

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 06: Chris Russo and Mike Francesa (pictured) of 'Mike and the Mad Dog' get together for a SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by Chazz Palminteri at SiriusXM Studios on July 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Aaron Judge finally made history and broke the American League home run record on Tuesday night.

Judge hit his 62nd homer against the Texas Rangers, breaking the tie with former New York Yankee slugger Roger Maris.

It rightfully got a lot of attention in the sports world, but one thing that's also gotten a lot of attention is what happens to the baseball.

Mike Francesa, who used to be on WFAN out of New York, isn't a fan of how that aspect is getting as much attention as the record.

"Here is what is wrong with sports: what happens to the baseball gets almost as much attention as Judge hitting the historic HR. Just crazy!"

Judge's 62nd home run baseball is rumored to be worth at least $2 million.

The fan that caught the ball will have a big decision to make on whether to keep it or to get a king's ransom for it.

With this over, the Yankees can now focus on the MLB playoffs, which are set to start on Friday.