Mike Gesicki Was Asked About Growing Trade Rumors

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has become a highly-discussed trade target ahead of this year's NFL deadline.

On Thursday, ESPN released a report indicating that the Dolphins are listening to trade offers for the 27-year-old pass catcher.

Gesicki responded to these rumors this afternoon.

"I love it here. I'm happy to be here," he said, per team insider Barry Jackson.

Gesicki, a second-round draft pick in 2018, is coming off his best game of the 2022 season this past weekend. In a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran TE reeled in six catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Gesicki's target share is well down from 2021 when he logged a career-high 112 targets through 17 games. That being said, it appears he's happy with his situation in Miami.

The NFL trade deadline hits on November 1.