The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To Mike Golic’s Announcement

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg at an awards show.LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Few people, if any, have been more synonymous with ESPN over the last 10-plus years than Mike Golic. The legendary sports radio host has been one of the biggest and most-impactful names at the company for a long time.

But on Tuesday, Golic was at ESPN for the final time.

The longtime sports radio host lost his show earlier this year when the network re-configured its lineup. Golic has been working as a college football analyst this fall. He’ll serve his final assignment during bowl season.

“Weird day this Dec. 22nd. While I still have Alamo bowl and Fiesta bowl on my ESPN schedule, I was at ESPN today for the last time. There have been many changes since it became my work home in Oct. of 1998. Some good, some not so good. I’ve made many friends through,” Golic announced.

The years and have had many great experiences, but what seemed most fitting to me was the last person I saw when I left, it was my son Mike, and while he and Chiney are stars on the rise, I can honestly say my most enjoyable years were sharing a mic with him and sharing my family with all of You!!! To those who listened and watched for so many years, THANK YOU, I’m not done, this just closes a chapter, I look forward to what’s next. This picture feels like the only one I want to leave you with.”

Mike Golic will certainly be missed dearly both by ESPN and by its fans.

The sports media world is still kind of numb to the idea of Golic not working at the Worldwide Leader.

Best of luck moving forward, Mike.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.