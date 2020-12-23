Sports Media World Reacts To Mike Golic’s Announcement

Few people, if any, have been more synonymous with ESPN over the last 10-plus years than Mike Golic. The legendary sports radio host has been one of the biggest and most-impactful names at the company for a long time.

But on Tuesday, Golic was at ESPN for the final time.

The longtime sports radio host lost his show earlier this year when the network re-configured its lineup. Golic has been working as a college football analyst this fall. He’ll serve his final assignment during bowl season.

“Weird day this Dec. 22nd. While I still have Alamo bowl and Fiesta bowl on my ESPN schedule, I was at ESPN today for the last time. There have been many changes since it became my work home in Oct. of 1998. Some good, some not so good. I’ve made many friends through,” Golic announced.

The years and have had many great experiences, but what seemed most fitting to me was the last person I saw when I left, it was my son Mike, and while he and Chiney are stars on the rise, I can honestly say my most enjoyable years were sharing a mic with him and sharing my family with all of You!!! To those who listened and watched for so many years, THANK YOU, I’m not done, this just closes a chapter, I look forward to what’s next. This picture feels like the only one I want to leave you with.”

Mike Golic will certainly be missed dearly both by ESPN and by its fans.

The sports media world is still kind of numb to the idea of Golic not working at the Worldwide Leader.

Dude. What a pleasure it was and hope our paths cross in the future. Best of luck Mike. 👍🏼💪🏼 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 23, 2020

I know you’ll get 10,00 responses and probably won’t see this but Thank You. You made my 40min drive to work https://t.co/1M3ONX1gAH opened up your family to us and they are my favorite people to follow on Twitter.

Looking toward to seeing what your next chapter is. — Norton (@norton615) December 23, 2020

Still can't believe it Mike!. Sooo many great memories from the start of @ESPNRadio in 92 and the morning show beginning in 99. You've got a lot left in the tank and a solid future. The Radio Hall of Fame and your career can never be taken away. Merry Christmas to you and the Fam — Dr Tony Bruno Esq (@TonyBrunoShow) December 23, 2020

Appreciated how comfortable you made me feel working on your show as my first gig at ESPN Radio. I’ll never forget that. — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) December 23, 2020

Best of luck moving forward, Mike.