Mike Golic Has Brutally Honest Admission On Mike Greenberg

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg at an awards show.LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s now been a couple of years since Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic shared a radio show together. The Mike and Mike duo formed one of the most-successful radio shows in sports history. Nothing can last forever, though, and the show came to an end earlier this century.

Many fans of the show have been hoping for a reunion at some point.

It doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen, though.

Golic appeared on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week and had a brutally honest admission on the possibility of a reunion.

“The stand-pat answer is basically it’s not going to happen,” Golic said. “But I guess the best answer would be this is a crazy business where paths cross and re-cross all the time, so you can never say never.”

Golic invoked something said by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“That said, you can probably finish it like Mike Tomlin and say it’s never gonna happen,” Golic added.

Unfortunately, this comes as no surprise. While Golic has reportedly expressed interest in a reunion show, it doesn’t sound like ESPN ore Greenberg had interest.

