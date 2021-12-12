Mike Golic Has Brutally Honest Admission On Mike Greenberg

It’s now been a couple of years since Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic shared a radio show together. The Mike and Mike duo formed one of the most-successful radio shows in sports history. Nothing can last forever, though, and the show came to an end earlier this century.

Many fans of the show have been hoping for a reunion at some point.

It doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen, though.

Golic appeared on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week and had a brutally honest admission on the possibility of a reunion.

“The stand-pat answer is basically it’s not going to happen,” Golic said. “But I guess the best answer would be this is a crazy business where paths cross and re-cross all the time, so you can never say never.”

Golic invoked something said by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“That said, you can probably finish it like Mike Tomlin and say it’s never gonna happen,” Golic added.

Unfortunately, this comes as no surprise. While Golic has reportedly expressed interest in a reunion show, it doesn’t sound like ESPN ore Greenberg had interest.