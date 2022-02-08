Mike Golic Jr. will have to find a new home for a radio show.

Per Barrett Sports Media, ESPN Radio has told its affiliates that moving forward, Golic Jr. will no longer be part of the network.

“We would like to inform you that as of Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Mike Golic Jr. will no longer be a part of the ESPN Radio Network lineup,” a memo read. “In the interim, our 3-7P ET timeslot will become ‘ESPN Radio Afternoons’, with host Chris Canty joined by an ensemble of co-hosts. A formal announcement regarding our plans for this timeslot moving forward will be announced soon.”

Before being let go, Golic Jr. had been with ESPN since 2015. He worked with Trey Wingo a lot before having a show in the afternoon with Chris Canty.

The New York Post has confirmed that Golic Jr. is out at ESPN. It’s unclear where he will be heading, though Dan Le Batard’s company is a possible landing spot.

Mike Golic Jr. leaving ESPN after father's exit https://t.co/Spm4fWdeJV pic.twitter.com/ay1gpx0MDo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 8, 2022

It’s unknown if the network will hire externally to replace Golic Jr. or hire from within with some of those new c0-hosts.