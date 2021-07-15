Mike Golic Announces He’s Landed New Sports Media Job

Former ESPN Radio personality Mike Golic told Richard Deitsch of The Athletic earlier this summer that he was deciding between a couple of football projects for the fall. It appears that the legendary radio host has decided on one.

Learfield IMG has announced that Golic and play-by-play broadcaster Kate Scott will host a weekly college football radio broadcast this fall.

Here are more specifics:

College Football Saturday Night NETWORK PROGRAMMING

Kate Scott Play-By-Play ​

Mike Golic Football Analyst​

Special guests live each week ​

13 football games – each Saturday night during the season​

46 thirty-second units of local inventory​

No pre-game show / short post-game ​

Just premium college football with fun personality driven play-by-play

Kate Scott and Mike Golic customized promos available

Fully automatable

Golic served as a college football analyst for ESPN last fall. His contract ended with the Worldwide Leader at the end of the year and it was not renewed.

“There were probably 3 or 4 different entities we were talking about college and ESPN was one of them. And their last conversation with my agent was ‘No, don’t want it.’ Not even a talk of we can’t pay much. It was just nothing. Like those teams cut me, they felt I had no more worth to them. And I’m sure ESPN felt the same way, I had no more worth to them. Shit, is it a blow to the ego? Sure. To anybody it would be. But when you are there for as long as you are, and all of a sudden it’s not even discussed to keep you there. Yeah, that’s a blow to the ego. But that’s life. I can’t sit here and cry about it. You move on. It was a nice break and other people want me to do some things and I’ll eventually go to that. But that’s why it ended. That’s an easy question to answer,” Golic told Deitsch.

ESPN’s loss is now Learfield IMG’s gain.

Looking forward to a very fun season https://t.co/9hJpTwT9Yt — Mike Golic (@golic) July 15, 2021

The 2021 college football season can’t get here soon enough.