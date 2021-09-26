The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg at an awards show.LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them.

The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.

However, Golic did not place all of the blame on Nagy on Sunday. He thinks it’s possible that rookie quarterback Justin Fields just isn’t ready to play.

Fields had an all-time bad first start, throwing for only 68 yards on 6 of 20 passing.

“Agree Nagy isn’t moving him, and they will have a new coach next year, but you do have to admit, Justin is Struggling, let’s not make to many excuses for him,” he tweeted.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, meanwhile, wants Nagy gone right away.

“Move on from Nagy right now. This is embarrassing and it feels purposeful,” he tweeted.

The Bears lost to the Browns, 26-6, on Sunday afternoon. Chicago is now 1-2 on the season.

