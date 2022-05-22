Mike Golic Reacts To The Major College Football Drama
The college football world dominated the headlines this week, thanks to Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.
The Alabama head coach expressed his frustration with Name, Image and Likeness and recruiting, claiming that Texas A&M, which had the country's No. 1 class, "paid for" all of their players.
Fisher did not appreciate the call out.
"We never bought anybody," the Texas A&M coach said. "No rules are broken. Nothing was done wrong. It's a shame that you've got to sit here and defend 17-year-old kids and families and Texas A&M. Because we do things right. We're always going to do things right. We're always going to be here. We're doing a heck of a job."
Former ESPN radio host Mike Golic appreciated the drama.
"Gotta love when Nick and Jimbo are in the news!!! And always love going to the mailbag!!" he tweeted.
You can listen to Golic's full comments on the subject matter here.