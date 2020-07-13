Mike Golic Reportedly Landed A New Job At ESPN

The Spun

Mike Golic’s two-plus decade stint on ESPN Radio is coming to an end later this month.

ESPN has officially announced a major shakeup to its daily radio lineup. Golic & Wingo will have their last show at the end of July. Golic, who previously hosted Mike & Mike with Mike Greenberg, is not part of the new lineup.

Golic is not leaving ESPN, though. He’s still under contract and he’s reportedly landed a new gig within the company.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the news of Golic’s new gig.

“After leaving ESPN radio later this month, Mike Golic will do work as a college football analyst for ESPN. He will now do what he did during his first 10 years at ESPN,” Schefter tweeted.

Golic, 57, played college football at Notre Dame. He served as the captain of the football team as a senior and went on to become a 10th round pick in the 1985 NFL Draft.

The former Fighting Irish standout played in the NFL from 1985-93. Golic played for the Houston Oilers, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

Now, Golic will serve as a college football analyst for the Worldwide Leader. Hopefully we’ll have a season that we can talk about.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin in less than two months.


