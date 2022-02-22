Mike Golic Reveals 1 Thing He Doesn’t Miss About ESPN Radio

Mike Golic’s days at ESPN and getting up early and doing morning radio shows are done. To him, that’s not the worst thing in the world.

It’s been an eventful day at ESPN for mostly unimportant reasons. Aaron Rodgers announced on Tuesday that he hasn’t made a decision yet on his future. Those comments alone have taken certain reporters down a rabbit hole of what the Packers quarterback really means.

Golic used to be one of those sports radio people who identified interesting stories and spent hours dissecting every twist and turn. It was fun at one point in time. Not so much anymore for the 59-year-old sports icon.

Golic took to Twitter on Tuesday and expressed his gratitude for not having to do radio shows on days like today.

“One of the reasons I’m glad I don’t have a daily show anymore, don’t have to go down these ridiculous rabbit holes,” Golic tweeted.