Mike Golic Reveals 1 Thing He Doesn’t Miss About ESPN Radio

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg at an awards show.LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mike Golic’s days at ESPN and getting up early and doing morning radio shows are done. To him, that’s not the worst thing in the world.

It’s been an eventful day at ESPN for mostly unimportant reasons. Aaron Rodgers announced on Tuesday that he hasn’t made a decision yet on his future. Those comments alone have taken certain reporters down a rabbit hole of what the Packers quarterback really means.

Golic used to be one of those sports radio people who identified interesting stories and spent hours dissecting every twist and turn. It was fun at one point in time. Not so much anymore for the 59-year-old sports icon.

Golic took to Twitter on Tuesday and expressed his gratitude for not having to do radio shows on days like today.

“One of the reasons I’m glad I don’t have a daily show anymore, don’t have to go down these ridiculous rabbit holes,” Golic tweeted.

With that being said, there are times Mike Golic misses being on the air in the morning. It’s a pretty great job if we’re being honest.

“As I said it’s one of the reasons….for the most part I miss the daily show,” Golic added.

ESPN has since moved on from Golic with younger talent.

