Sports Media World Reacts To The Mike Golic News

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg at an awards show.LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN Radio host Mike Golic was often at the Super Bowl for his show, Mike & Mike. Golic will be back in attendance this year.

Golic told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch that he will be working the sideline of this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

The longtime sports radio host will be on the call of the game for Westwood One.

Golic opened up about his Super Bowl opportunity and the state of his career in a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic.

Golic also admitted that he would have interest in returning to a sports radio show in daily fashion. It would be surprising if there isn’t someone out there who isn’t interested in hiring the sports radio veteran.

“He is very good when he’s done color on the Westwood One NFL games,” one fan admitted.

Sports fans certainly miss his voice.

It will be interesting to see if a cool opportunity or two presents itself for Golic moving forward. He’s certainly deserving of one.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.