Sports Media World Reacts To The Mike Golic News

Longtime ESPN Radio host Mike Golic was often at the Super Bowl for his show, Mike & Mike. Golic will be back in attendance this year.

Golic told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch that he will be working the sideline of this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

The longtime sports radio host will be on the call of the game for Westwood One.

Golic opened up about his Super Bowl opportunity and the state of his career in a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic.

Some additional news: Mike Golic will be on the sidelines for @WestwoodOne's coverage of the Super Bowl. https://t.co/gSk39r8j18 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 19, 2022

Golic also admitted that he would have interest in returning to a sports radio show in daily fashion. It would be surprising if there isn’t someone out there who isn’t interested in hiring the sports radio veteran.

“He is very good when he’s done color on the Westwood One NFL games,” one fan admitted.

Sports fans certainly miss his voice.

Just heard @golic voice on the radio broadcast. It made me smile. — Panthera Leo (@1pastorleo) January 15, 2022

Mike Golic fantastic as analyst on NFL Network Radio on Bengals v Raiders Playoff game. Always thought he was guy that made Mike & Mike work. ESPN mornings still haven't recovered from that decision. — Mike Murphy (@mikemu45) January 15, 2022

i haven't listened to a minute of @espn radio since Golic got the boot. — DG (@1dgrn) January 21, 2022

Love hearing @golic on the radio broadcast of Raiders v Bengals. Nice work Big Fella! — Brodie Larson (@LarsonBrodie) January 15, 2022

It will be interesting to see if a cool opportunity or two presents itself for Golic moving forward. He’s certainly deserving of one.