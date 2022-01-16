The Spun

Mike Golic Was ‘Stunned’ By NFL Head Coaching News

Former ESPN Radio host Mike Golic was admittedly “stunned” by one NFL head coaching move that took place earlier this week.

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans decided to fire head coach David Culley following his first season with the franchise.

Culley did a somewhat admirable job in Houston this season, leading the Texans without their star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who did not play a single snap. However, the AFC South franchise still decided to fire Culley following one year.

Golic took to social media to react.

“Stunned but I guess not really at the firing of David Culley of the Texans….what the hell did you expect out of him and the team this year. seems that team won’t reach its potential until those above the coaching staff are gone!! Real head scratcher!!!” he tweeted.

Many NFL fans agreed with Golic.

While the Texans were bad this year, most felt that Culley did a good enough job to get another season in Houston.

