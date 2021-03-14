Mike Greenberg Had A Blunt Message For Cowboys Fans

It’s safe to say that ESPN host Mike Greenberg is not a big fan of the offseason hype surrounding Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this week, the Cowboys made one of the biggest moves of the NFL’s offseason, signing Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract. The contract is one of the biggest in NFL history with a record-setting amount of guaranteed money. Prescott’s deal puts an end to the constant speculation about the quarterback’s future in Dallas.

Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin is very happy. The legendary wide receiver made a pretty bold comparison for Prescott, too.

“We have the closest thing in the National Football League to Tom Brady at quarterback now, that’s what we have,” Irvin said. “Dak Prescott has the ability to do what Tom does and he has the leadership like tom. Dak Prescott alone for his leadership and how these guys follow him was well worth becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

“You’ve got to make sure you measure and a count for these things. You saw where they were without him last year. The leadership he gives. That’s where he’s most like Tom Brady. Quarterbacks are the heart and soul of a football team.”

Greenberg wasn’t a fan of this comparison.

“THIS is why the Cowboys drive everybody crazy!” Greenberg said. “You can’t just have a good, young quarterback. He’s got to be the closest thing to Tom Brady. We can’t just be now ‘on the right track,’ we’re winning the Super Bowl next year.”

Fair point, but Greenberg and ESPN play right into the Cowboys hype, too, constantly having to talk about Dallas. So, it goes both ways.