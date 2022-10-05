Mike Greenberg Has A Blasphemous NFL MVP Pick

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Inductee Mike Greenberg speaks on stage during Radio Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony at Guastavino's on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame )

During this Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Mike Greenberg and the rest of the crew unveiled their early MVP picks.

Domonique Foxworth, Jeff Saturday and Kimberley A. Martin went with traditional picks. They chose Micah Parsons, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, respectively.

Greenberg, however, went with an unorthodox pick. He believes the MVP through the first four weeks of the season is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.

Rush has been starting in place of Dak Prescott for the past three weeks. Not only is he 3-0 during that span, he hasn't thrown an interception.

That being said, the Cowboys aren't just winning games because of Rush. The ground game has improved and the defense, led by Parsons, has been exceptional.

For the most part, NFL fans strongly disagree with Greenberg's pick.

"He’s quickly becoming worse than everyone with these odd takes of his," one fan said. "Horrible business."

"Media wants Dallas to be relevant so bad.. how can you be MVP when your team isn't in first or undefeated? The lack of respect for Jalen Hurts is wild. He's clearly the MVP at this point," another fan wrote.

Rush deserves a lot of credit for keeping the ship afloat in Dallas, there's no denying that. Calling him the MVP of the league is an exaggeration though.