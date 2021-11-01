The Spun

Mike Greenberg Has Bold Quarterback Suggestion For Saints

ESPN personality Mike Greenberg.ESPN.

MRI results Monday confirmed a season-ending injury for Jameis Winston. The New Orleans Saints starting quarterback suffered a torn ACL and MCL damage in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian the rest of the game, as backup Taysom Hill was out with a concussion.

With Winston out for the season, many are wondering if the Saints will make a move at the quarterback position. While reports have already shot down the possibility of Cam Newton, he’s not the only notable quarterback on the market.

ESPN host Mike Greenberg had a bold suggestion on Monday morning: call Philip Rivers and try to get him to come out of retirement.

While the suggestions are fun, it doesn’t sound like the Saints will be pursuing anyone at the quarterback position.

For now, Sean Payton appears to be committed to giving either Siemian or Hill a chance to start the rest of the way.

The Saints improved to 5-2 on the season with Sunday’s surprise win over the Buccaneers. New Orleans is very much in the playoff picture, but the quarterback situation is a major question mark right now.

