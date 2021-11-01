Mike Greenberg Has Bold Quarterback Suggestion For Saints

MRI results Monday confirmed a season-ending injury for Jameis Winston. The New Orleans Saints starting quarterback suffered a torn ACL and MCL damage in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian the rest of the game, as backup Taysom Hill was out with a concussion.

With Winston out for the season, many are wondering if the Saints will make a move at the quarterback position. While reports have already shot down the possibility of Cam Newton, he’s not the only notable quarterback on the market.

ESPN host Mike Greenberg had a bold suggestion on Monday morning: call Philip Rivers and try to get him to come out of retirement.

Rex Ryan thinks the Saints need to call Drew Brees to see if he will come out of retirement.@espngreeny says Philip Rivers. Who should the Saints go to first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xm2e979s9R — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 1, 2021

While the suggestions are fun, it doesn’t sound like the Saints will be pursuing anyone at the quarterback position.

For now, Sean Payton appears to be committed to giving either Siemian or Hill a chance to start the rest of the way.

I'm told the #Saints will 1st look to its own QB depth to address the loss of Jameis Winston, per league source. The big question for New Orleans is which player on the roster will start at the QB position for the next game given Taysom Hill's multi-role: Hill or Trevor Siemian? — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2021

2/2 My understanding is the #Saints will not pursue Cam Newton, at this time, per league source. Taysom Hill, who suffered a concussion Oct. 10 vs WFT, is expected to return -barring a setback -vs ATL Sun. Though it's not definitive Hill will start at QB at this time, as stated. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2021

The Saints improved to 5-2 on the season with Sunday’s surprise win over the Buccaneers. New Orleans is very much in the playoff picture, but the quarterback situation is a major question mark right now.