Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction

Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise.

Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl.

“I believe that Aaron Rodgers could make Garrett Wilson into Davante Adams. ... I actually do think with Aaron Rodgers they would have a shot at [the Super Bowl] next year," he said on Get Up.

The Jets do have a great up-and-coming roster, but Rodgers, 39, hasn't made a Super Bowl appearance in more than a decade. And though he recently strung together two-straight MVP seasons, his 2022 campaign left a lot to be desired.

The arrival of a veteran quarterback like Rodgers in New York would certainly be exciting, but Greeny may need to pump the brakes a little bit on these sky-high expectations.