Mike Greenberg: LeBron James Should "Want" To Be Traded By Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After missing the playoffs and firing head coach Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers could be on the verge of a rebuild. ESPN's Mike Greenberg believes LeBron James should want no part of that rebuild.

On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Greenberg addressed the idea that LeBron might get traded. Greenberg agreed with the sentiment and argued that LeBron should "want" the Lakers to trade him.

"[LeBron] should WANT that! He has ZERO chance of winning a championship in L.A. in the next two years. He has a much better chance of doing it someplace else," Greenberg said.

The conversation then shifted to potential destinations for LeBron, with the Golden State Warriors immediately coming up. But there was little disagreement to the idea that LeBron isn't a winning a title in LA this year.

There's no denying that the Los Angeles Lakers' situation is complicated right now. They have limited assets to rebuild the team and few stars that they can build the team around for the long term.

And with LeBron and Anthony Davis taking up a lot of money right now, acquiring big name free agents won't be easy either.

The Lakers' hands are tied pretty tightly right now. They may have to make a trade just to avoid going into the doldrums whenever LeBron finally does leave.

But should LeBron be the one advocating to be traded out of LA?