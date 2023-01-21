Mike Greenberg Names 3 Quarterbacks New York Jets Need To Trade For

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Mike Greenberg, ESPN analyst and unabashed New York Jets fan, believes the franchise should trade for one of three quarterback options this offseason.

"Aaron Rodgers. Lamar Jackson. Derek Carr. Any of them makes the #Jets a legit contender immediately. Make it happen," he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

The Jets have an excellent up-and-coming roster, but struggles at the quarterback position held them back in 2022. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson has been an overwhelming disappointment, leaving the door open for a move at the QB position this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers is leaving his options open ahead of the 2023 season and there's a possibility the Packers could trade him this offseason. Lamar Jackson is expected to return as a member of the Ravens organization next season, but there is some uncertainty about his upcoming contract situation. Derek Carr is in search of a new NFL home after he was benched by the Raiders in the final two games of the 2022 season.

There's no question that any of these quarterback options would be an upgrade for the Jets.