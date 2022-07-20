Mike Greenberg Names His "Sneaky" Super Bowl Pick

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage) Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

ESPN's Mike Greenberg knows that his beloved Jets have no shot of winning the Super Bowl this year, but there's another team out west that Greeny sees as surprise contenders in 2022.

Speaking on Wednesday morning's "Get Up," Greenberg told castmates Ryan Clark, Jeremy Fowler and Mike Tannenbaum that he has a hunch about the new-look Raiders.

I'm a Josh McDaniels believer. I'm a Derek Carr believer. Davante Adams is the most significant addition any team has made in the NFL this offseason. I think the Raiders are a sneaky, interesting, legit Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

Unfortunately for Greenberg, Ryan Clark wasn't entirely on board.

But he did say that he expects the team to be improved. It's just a matter of what Las Vegas' defense looks like, specifically the secondary, in that loaded AFC West division.