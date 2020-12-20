Mike Greenberg Reacts To The Jets Dominating The Rams

With the way things have gone for the Jets this season, it’s only fitting that they find a way to lose by winning.

New York currently lead the Los Angeles Rams 13-0 heading into halftime. ESPN football analyst Mike Greenberg perfectly summed up Jets fans’ feelings as their team looks poised to notch its first win of the season.

“The #Jets are flat dominating the #Rams which is both shocking and absolutely the worst thing they could possibly be doing,” Greenberg wrote on Twitter.

The #Jets are flat dominating the #Rams which is both shocking and absolutely the worst thing they could possibly be doing. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 20, 2020

At 0-13 on the year, the Jets are the frontrunner to land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft and most likely Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With a win today, New York would jeopardize its chances to draft the generational talent — tying the Jacksonville Jaguars at 13-1 for worst record in the league.

But, if things go anything like they have the rest of the season for the Jets, they shouldn’t be too worried.

Adam Gase and his winless squad had another win scare in Week 13 against the Raiders. With a lead late in the fourth quarter, the Jets somehow found a way to get Las Vegas the ball and an opportunity to claim victory on a game-winning touchdown bomb.

The Rams elite defense getting picked apart by Sam Darnold and the Jets offense was likely not on anyones NFL bingo card heading into this weekend. Los Angeles has allowed less than 20 points in nine of its games this season — New York is well on its way to breaking that line with 13 already in the first half.

With a 9-4 record, the Rams need a win today to stay on pace with the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West.

No matter what happens in the second half, it’s really a lose-lose for the Jets.