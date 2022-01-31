Mike Greenberg Reacts To Bengals Making The Super Bowl

Like many NFL fans, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg could not believe what he was seeing on Sunday. For the first time since 1988, the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl. Just one year removed from a four-win season.

“It’s the greatest turnaround in NFL history,” Greenberg said of the Bengals. “It’s the Jaguars winning the Super Bowl next year. That’s how improbable this is.”

Safe to say the Bengals weren’t the preseason pick of NFL pundits coming into the season. But Joe Burrow and Cincy have the football world’s attention now.

Coming out of LSU, Burrow showed a ton of promise in his rookie season.

But his first-year campaign was cut short at 10 games with a serious knee injury. Now in year two, the former No. 1 overall pick and Who Day Nation are celebrating a Super Bowl berth.

No quarterback has won the Heisman, a national title and the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow now has a chance to do it all in three years. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) January 30, 2022

It goes to show just how fast things can turn around when a team gets the right guy behind center and supports him with talented players that make his job easier.

Joey B‘s confidence is so infectious and it’s clear he’s helped change the culture in Cincinnati. The Bengals are set to meet the Rams February 13 in Inglewood.