Mike Greenberg Reacts To The Death Of Legendary Announcer

As the sports world continues to mourn the passing of a true legend in Vin Scully, ESPN's Mike Greenberg shared his thoughts on the life and times of the greatest sportscaster to ever sit behind a microphone.

"It is very likely that in the entire history of sports, no one person touched more lives, or mattered to more people, than Vin Scully," Greenberg tweeted. "He was far more than the greatest announcer of all time. He was a gentleman and a role model, whose impact on the game will never be forgotten."

Scully passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 94.

His 67 years with the Dodgers are unparalleled, and he was not only the voice of a team but an entire sport. His calls read more like poems and his stories, unforgettable.

Scully retired in 2016 after nearly seven decades of service. And frankly summers in Los Angeles have never been quite the same.

Here's to an outstanding life and one that won't soon be forgotten.