Mike Greenberg Reacts To The Jets’ Quarterback Situation

Do the New York Jets have a quarterback controversy?

New York selected Zach Wilson at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the quarterback Jets fans are excited about right now is Mike White.

White, 26, led the Jets to an upset win over the Bengals on Sunday. He threw for more than 400 yards in the surprising win at MetLife Stadium.

However, there is no quarterback “controversy” in New York – at least not in Mike Greenberg’s mind. The longtime ESPN host – and Jets fan – says that Wilson is undoubtedly the quarterback of the future.

Still, he’s impressed by White’s performance.

The future of the Jets is Zach Wilson, there is no quarterback controversy. But it is inarguable that today was the most efficient and dynamic the offense has been all year. Let’s see what happens a Thursday night,” he tweeted.

Greenberg added some more praise for White.

An absolutely stunning performance by the Jets today, and especially by the quarterback. I have no idea what that means but for right now let’s just enjoy it,” he added.

The Jets are set to play at the Colts on Thursday night.

Perhaps another big-time performance by White will spark a “controversy.”

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.