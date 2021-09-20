Mike Greenberg Reportedly Candidate For Another Big Job

Mike Greenberg has become one of the true faces of ESPN over the years.

The former Mike & Mike host leads ESPN’s morning program, Get Up!, which airs daily until 10 a.m. E.T. Along with Stephen A. Smith – and a few others – Greenberg is one of the most-prominent figures at the Worldwide Leader.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Greenberg is in contention for another big role at ESPN.

Marchand reports that Greenberg is one of the candidates to host the NBA Finals. ESPN is in need of a new host for the NBA Finals, as Maria Taylor left for NBC and Rachel Nichols is no longer appearing on ESPN programming.

Greenberg would be somewhat of a surprising pick, as he’s not known for his NBA coverage. Still, he’s arguably the most-prominent host in ESPN’s network.

Also NEWS on Mike Greenberg, who is a candidate to host the NBA Finals for ESPN. https://t.co/bqBYoYtXBr — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 20, 2021

ESPN announced some other big NBA news today, as well.

The Worldwide Leader’s new NBA show will be hosted by Malika Andrews. The show will replace The Jump, which was hosted by Nichols.

Congrats to @malika_andrews — see you on set for the debut of the NBA Today on Oct. 18. https://t.co/qL9PaJkDy0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2021

ESPN’s new daily NBA show will debut in October. The Worldwide Leader has some time to figure out who will host the NBA Finals in June 2022.