Mike Greenberg Reveals Surprising Pick For NFL Coach Of The Year

The NFL season is still young, but ESPN's Mike Greenberg is already willing to name the front-runner for Coach of the Year.

During a recent episode of Get Up, Greenberg went on a rant about how Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't receive enough respect from the NFL world.

Greenberg then declared that McCarthy is the Coach of the Year right now.

"Why does Mike McCarthy get no credit when they win and we'd be firing him if they lost? I'll say this right now. They've won three straight games with a backup quarterback. Mike McCarthy is the Coach of the Year right this minute in the NFL," Greenberg said. "Show me a team that has overcome more adversity?"

The rest of the Get Up crew said Greenberg should pump the brakes.

McCarthy deserves a lot of credit for leading the Cowboys to three wins in a row without Dak Prescott. And yet, no one outside of Greenberg is praising him.

A win this upcoming Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams might change the narrative surrounding McCarthy and the Cowboys.