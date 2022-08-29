Mike Greenberg Reveals Why He's Concerned For Tom Brady

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

At the age of 45, Tom Brady was named the top player in the NFL among his peers. But ESPN's Mike Greenberg still has his concerns for the Bucs QB heading into 2022.

Speaking on "Get Up" Monday morning, Greeny shared his thoughts on if Brady can overcome the challenges Tampa Bay will face this season.

From the moment last season ended, it hasn't felt the same. He stepped away, he came back. He's never sounded quite as certain that entire time. He took some time away during training camp ... it does seem uncharacteristic of him and of a person in his position. ... This looks like trouble waiting to happen.

Greenberg isn't the only one noticing something off about the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

Since returning to the team this weekend after an 11-day excused absence, Brady's speaking and looking a little bit different.

Telling reporters that he's got "a lot of [expletive] going on" right now.