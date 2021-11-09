Mike Greenberg Rips Cowboys For Dak Prescott Decision

Midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game versus Denver, the Cowboys trailed by a whopping 30 points. Dallas’ star quarterback Dak Prescott, who’s been battling a calf injury, remained in the game. Instead of resting his QB, head coach Mike McCarthy rode Prescott for the entire fourth quarter of the blowout.

Mike Greenberg, host of ESPN’s Get Up, hated McCarthy’s decision to keep Prescott on the field.

.@espngreeny goes OFF on the decision to keep Dak Prescott in the game for the last quarter against the Broncos 😶 “It is RIDICULOUS to have Dak Prescott in that game down 30-nothing with a bad calf and six minutes left!” pic.twitter.com/luUKRz9H0p — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 9, 2021

“This is steadfastly ridiculous to me,” Greenberg ranted Tuesday morning. “A quarterback who is one of the highest paid players, and one of the best players in the league, needed more reps…what are we talking about? The game is over. Take him out.”

While it wasn’t Prescott’s decision to stay in the game, Dallas’ injury-prone leader was happy to get the reps. Dak, a fierce competitor, had no interest in spectating from the sideline.

“I mean, there was game left out there to be played,’’ Prescott said Sunday. “It never crossed my mind that I was coming out of the game. I think if somebody would have tried to make that decision, I would have told them I wasn’t.’’

Prescott did make the most of the fourth quarter, tossing two garbage time touchdowns to receiver Malik Turner. Prescott connected on 13-of-20 passes for 153 yards during his team’s last two drives. But, as ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out, the Broncos still snapped Prescott’s streak of 8 straight home games with 35-plus points.

The Cowboys entered today with 8 straight home games scoring at least 35 points with Dak Prescott as their starting QB, the longest such streak in NFL history, per @EliasSports. The Broncos held them scoreless until the fourth quarter, allowing only 2 meaningless TD. Domination. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 7, 2021

“We needed to get something going [in the fourth quarter],’’ Prescott said. “We needed to get some energy, some momentum. We needed to show our fight, our resiliency, something that’s won us a lot of games. When you’re getting beat like that, you’ve got to show your character.”